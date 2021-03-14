Audius Trading 65.1% Higher This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $169.02 million and approximately $47.24 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

