Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Tops $342.85 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $31.17 or 0.00051483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $342.85 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035671 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

