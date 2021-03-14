Aurora 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.15 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $35.73 million and $15.15 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,888,254,084 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

