Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $18.95 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,253,235 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.