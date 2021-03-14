Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $530.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.02 or 0.00051439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00061347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00089756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00516689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,852,068 coins and its circulating supply is 127,686,033 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

