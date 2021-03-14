Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avalara worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold a total of 101,031 shares of company stock worth $15,660,863 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

