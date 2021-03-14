AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.02. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.