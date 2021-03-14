Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

AVY opened at $180.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.