Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

