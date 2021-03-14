Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.71 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.44.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

