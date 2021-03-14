Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $277,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 32.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 30.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 52,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.