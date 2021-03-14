Axe Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Axe has a market cap of $355,899.36 and $59,333.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

