Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 98.8% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 98.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $224.68 million and approximately $69.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

