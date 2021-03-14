Axie Infinity Market Cap Achieves $266.77 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 125.8% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $266.77 million and approximately $102.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00010359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.