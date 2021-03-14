Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 43.3% Over Last 7 Days

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $184,553.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

