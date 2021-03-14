BaaSid Reaches Market Cap of $7.41 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. BaaSid has a market cap of $7.41 million and $269,657.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 133.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.52 or 0.00642126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00071072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036035 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

BaaSid Token Trading

