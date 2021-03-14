Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,368 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $356.95 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

