Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,633 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $173.72 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

