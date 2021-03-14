Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $34,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

