Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,889 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.