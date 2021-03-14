Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $109,731.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00445098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,193 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

