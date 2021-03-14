Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 11th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 158,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

