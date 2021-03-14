Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lessened by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

