Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,505 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $28,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after purchasing an additional 560,913 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,479,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 584,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE opened at $234.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

