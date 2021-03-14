Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 138,287 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Sprout Social worth $30,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

