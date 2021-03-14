Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 216,709 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of BOX worth $29,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,419,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

