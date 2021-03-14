Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,411 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Mercury General worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

