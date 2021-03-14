Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 77,155 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after buying an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 291,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

