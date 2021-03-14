Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of PriceSmart worth $27,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 156,717 shares of company stock worth $15,151,116 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

