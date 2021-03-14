Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of 2U worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in 2U by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 83,828 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

