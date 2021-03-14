Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of BCE worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $938,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.