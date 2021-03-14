Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 142,595 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.95% of EverQuote worth $30,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EverQuote by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $30,521.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,278 shares of company stock worth $4,885,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

