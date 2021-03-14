Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,988 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

