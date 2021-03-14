Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of EVERTEC worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,725 shares of company stock worth $11,093,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

