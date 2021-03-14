Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $77.99 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

