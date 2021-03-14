Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of AAON worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AAON by 1,425.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 336,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.86 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,456. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

