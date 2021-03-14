Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Green Dot worth $30,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

