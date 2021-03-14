Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Shake Shack worth $29,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $121.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.80, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

