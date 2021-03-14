Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $31,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.