Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $29,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.0% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

