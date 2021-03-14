Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15,567.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 85,779 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

