Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Steven Madden worth $30,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,517,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after buying an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

SHOO stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

