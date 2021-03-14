Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.13% of Archrock worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

