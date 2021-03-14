Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Steven Madden worth $30,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.