Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $8,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

