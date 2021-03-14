Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

