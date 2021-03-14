Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.56 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.76% of Sonic Automotive worth $28,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.