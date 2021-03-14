Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.60 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Helmerich & Payne worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rowe lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.