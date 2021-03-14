Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.82 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of International Bancshares worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 486,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 474,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

