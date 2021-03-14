Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.99 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Fulton Financial worth $28,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

